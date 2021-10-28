EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:51 on October 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:51 on October 28, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rallied steadily on Thursday morning after a sharp drop at the open, as energy markets reacted to reports that Russia may boost natural gas supplies to Europe from early next month.

