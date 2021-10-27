Job Postings > Marketing Manager, Power and Environmental Products, Sempra Gas & Power Marketing – San Diego

Responsible for marketing power and green house gas (GHG) products on behalf of the Sempra Gas & Power Marketing, LLC (SGPM) including, but not limited to, energy, resource adequacy (RA), carbon allowances, carbon offsets, renewable energy credits (RECs) and other structured products. In addition, responsible for new market initiatives and participating in the development of strategies related to sustainability and Net Zero goals.

Title: Marketing Manager – Power & Environmental Products

Company Name: Sempra Gas & Power Marketing, LLC

Reports to Title: Director – North American Power

Location: San Diego, California

Division: Operations Center

Primary Purpose

Responsible for marketing power and green house gas (GHG) products on behalf of the Sempra Gas & Power Marketing, LLC (SGPM) including, but not limited to, energy, resource adequacy (RA), carbon allowances, carbon offsets, renewable energy credits (RECs) and other structured products. In addition, responsible for new market initiatives and participating in the development of strategies related to sustainability and Net Zero goals. Expected to develop, maintain, and implement  appropriate protocols, policies, compliance programs, and standard operating procedures related to Sempra’s Operations Center (OC).

 

Duties and Responsibilities
  Estimated % of Time
Structure deals, negotiate contracts and execute transactions to support the OC’s financial goals.    30%
Participate in power market or GHG forums and/or trade groups to better align SGPM’s business strategy with evolving market rules and uncover potential areas of growth/opportunity/expansion. Includes arranging customer outreach to develop marketing opportunities for SGPM through new or existing customer relationships.    20%
Establish and manage comprehensive compliance programs to address various aspects of SGPM’s commercial activities, such as California Cap-and-Trade, ISO Tariff Compliance, Business Resumption and Continuity, as well as compliance with departmental and corporate policies.    10%
Manage corporate affiliations/administration roles with various industry related vendors, programs or registries.    10%
Research and follow global trends related to sustainability, GHG Initiatives and Net Zero opportunities.    10%
Participate in the development, implementation and execution of strategies to meet company and OC specific goals.    10%
Provide backup support for members of the OC’s Power group in trading and/or scheduling activities when required.    5%
Performs other duties as assigned.    5%

 

Education
Education Level Major/Description    
Bachelor’s Degree Finance, Marketing, Engineering, Statistics or similar field.    Required
Master’s Degree Finance, Marketing, Engineering, Statistics or similar field.    Preferred

 

Experience
Years of Experience Details  
7+ Energy or Environmental Markets    Required

 

 

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
Description    Proficiency
Knowledge of economic, financial, and physical principles governing energy transactions.    Advanced
Ability to work well with limited supervision.    Advanced
Organization skills with the ability to be detail oriented. Ability to deal with a job that is repetitive in nature.    Advanced
Knowledge of power plant operating characteristics and constraints.    Intermediate
Knowledge of credit matters and risk management principles.    Intermediate
Knowledge of energy markets, including market principles, trends, behaviors, counterparties, electric transmission grids, natural gas pipelines, transaction practices, scheduling procedures, and other operational requirements.    Advanced
Knowledge and ability to use optimization models, scheduling interfaces, control area operator information systems, databases, spreadsheets, and other computer based systems.    Intermediate
Negotiation and interpersonal skills.    Advanced
Analytical skills.    Advanced

 

