Marketing Manager, Power and Environmental Products, Sempra Gas & Power Marketing – San Diego

Title: Marketing Manager – Power & Environmental Products
Company Name: Sempra Gas & Power Marketing, LLC
Reports to Title: Director – North American Power
Location: San Diego, California
Division: Operations Center
Primary Purpose
Responsible for marketing power and green house gas (GHG) products on behalf of the Sempra Gas & Power Marketing, LLC (SGPM) including, but not limited to, energy, resource adequacy (RA), carbon allowances, carbon offsets, renewable energy credits (RECs) and other structured products. In addition, responsible for new market initiatives and participating in the development of strategies related to sustainability and Net Zero goals. Expected to develop, maintain, and implement appropriate protocols, policies, compliance programs, and standard operating procedures related to Sempra’s Operations Center (OC).
|Duties and Responsibilities
|Estimated % of Time
|•
|Structure deals, negotiate contracts and execute transactions to support the OC’s financial goals.
|30%
|•
|Participate in power market or GHG forums and/or trade groups to better align SGPM’s business strategy with evolving market rules and uncover potential areas of growth/opportunity/expansion. Includes arranging customer outreach to develop marketing opportunities for SGPM through new or existing customer relationships.
|20%
|•
|Establish and manage comprehensive compliance programs to address various aspects of SGPM’s commercial activities, such as California Cap-and-Trade, ISO Tariff Compliance, Business Resumption and Continuity, as well as compliance with departmental and corporate policies.
|10%
|•
|Manage corporate affiliations/administration roles with various industry related vendors, programs or registries.
|10%
|•
|Research and follow global trends related to sustainability, GHG Initiatives and Net Zero opportunities.
|10%
|•
|Participate in the development, implementation and execution of strategies to meet company and OC specific goals.
|10%
|•
|Provide backup support for members of the OC’s Power group in trading and/or scheduling activities when required.
|5%
|•
|Performs other duties as assigned.
|5%
|Education
|Education Level
|Major/Description
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Finance, Marketing, Engineering, Statistics or similar field.
|Required
|Master’s Degree
|Finance, Marketing, Engineering, Statistics or similar field.
|Preferred
|Experience
|Years of Experience
|Details
|7+
|Energy or Environmental Markets
|Required
|Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
|Description
|Proficiency
|Knowledge of economic, financial, and physical principles governing energy transactions.
|Advanced
|Ability to work well with limited supervision.
|Advanced
|Organization skills with the ability to be detail oriented. Ability to deal with a job that is repetitive in nature.
|Advanced
|Knowledge of power plant operating characteristics and constraints.
|Intermediate
|Knowledge of credit matters and risk management principles.
|Intermediate
|Knowledge of energy markets, including market principles, trends, behaviors, counterparties, electric transmission grids, natural gas pipelines, transaction practices, scheduling procedures, and other operational requirements.
|Advanced
|Knowledge and ability to use optimization models, scheduling interfaces, control area operator information systems, databases, spreadsheets, and other computer based systems.
|Intermediate
|Negotiation and interpersonal skills.
|Advanced
|Analytical skills.
|Advanced
