California distributes 1.2 mln offsets just before cap-and-trade surrender deadline

Published 22:56 on October 27, 2021 / Last updated at 22:56 on October 27, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California handed out the last batch of offsets this week prior to the third full compliance deadline for the WCI carbon market, while the number of credits with no invalidation risk swelled due to a large forestry project, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.