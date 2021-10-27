Manager, Asia-Pacific, Verra – Remote from Asia-Pacific

Policy and Markets, Regional Outreach Team · Asia-Pacific locations

Job Title: Manager, Asia-Pacific

Location: Asia-Pacific

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director of Regional Outreach

Verra is a global leader helping to address the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and that enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. Verra administers a portfolio of leading standards programs, including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), which accounts for over two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market issuances globally.

As Verra’s Manager of Asia-Pacific, your day might include…

Attending meetings with government officials and key market partners to further increase understanding and adoption of our standards.

Stay up to date on carbon pricing initiatives at national and regional levels (for example Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme-IPCOS) in the Asia Pacific region.

Speaking publicly at conferences and engaging Asia-Pacific government representatives around their climate, sustainable development and plastics leadership goals and needs.

Working with colleagues in communications, market relations and market strategy to ensure the accuracy and delivery of key messages related to Verra’s offerings to Asia-Pacific partners.

Engaging with Verra team members to share insights acquired about opportunities and needs for the use of Verra frameworks in Asia-Pacific countries.

Specific functions you will be responsible for!

Representing Verra locally, handling relationships and collaborating with key partners and counterparts from the public and private sectors in the region to secure the endorsement of markets and the use of our standards in order to meet their aims.

Engaging in, and aiming to influence, policy and program dialogues that channel finance, technology, and capacity to carbon and sustainability market actors to strengthen the role of our standards.

Exploring market opportunities for VCS project proponents inside and outside Asia-Pacific region to support regional governments actions and policies (e.g., ITMOs, Art 6 pilots).

Designing and implementing strategies to engage corporate purchasers and other users, including building the capacity of partners to use our standards through education and training activities.

Interacting with Verra teams regarding opportunities and needs for the development and use of Verra standards and programs in the Asia-Pacific region context.

Giving insights and lessons learned from engagement activities into the work of our standards.

Supervising progress and uptake of Verra’s standards to produce reports, data and insights.

What will you bring?

At least 10 years of demonstrated professional experience related to: International climate policy dialogues related to the UNFCCC and Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) implementation and practice. Excellent networking and interpersonal skills and an existing network of contacts. Knowledge of carbon pricing initiatives of Asia-Pacific countries and their operationalization in the context of evolving regulatory frameworks in the region and international markets. Technical knowledge of, and experience working with, environmental and/or social standards in the region, including knowledge of VCS, CCB, SD VISta and the Plastic Standard. Familiarity with the major carbon project types and with SDG finance opportunities. Strong organizational skills and being able to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively. Dynamic interpersonal skills, capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations.



In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Supporting the development and implementation of a strategy for Verra in Asia-Pacific that establishes a solid role for independent standards in voluntary financing for sustainable actions in the evolving policy landscape.

Working with innovative programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that address the most pressing issues of our day.

Developing recommendations on how our standards can continue to maintain the highest levels of rigor, evolve to respond to market needs, and provide workable solutions that drive finance to climate action, sustainable development and plastic pollution.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

How will you know you’re successful?

Verra is able to effectively promote market-based solutions throughout the region, including the appropriate use of both carbon credits, and the assessment of sustainable development contributions.

Verra’s programs are recognized in key markets across Asia-Pacific region, and considered to be of the highest level of rigor, integrity and workability.

Verra partners consistently express positive feedback in respect of our management of its programs.

You will join a team …

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

