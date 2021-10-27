Clean energy tax credits appear to be the last climate component of US President Joe Biden’s social spending bill that may survive Congressional cuts, but experts said Wednesday that these measures could still help meet the country’s Paris Agreement targets.
Clean energy tax credits seen as last climate chance in US budget package
Clean energy tax credits appear to be the last climate component of US President Joe Biden’s social spending bill that may survive Congressional cuts, but experts said Wednesday that these measures could still help meet the country's Paris Agreement targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.