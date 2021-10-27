Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) on Wednesday indicated he may not support the state’s participation in the Northeast US RGGI carbon market if elected as governor next November, representing a potential rift with his current administration’s plan to enter the power sector cap-and-trade scheme.
Pennsylvania Democratic attorney general signals opposition to RGGI in gubernatorial bid
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) on Wednesday indicated he may not support the state’s participation in the Northeast US RGGI carbon market if elected as governor next November, representing a potential rift with his current administration’s plan to enter the power sector cap-and-trade scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.