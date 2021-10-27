Pennsylvania Democratic attorney general signals opposition to RGGI in gubernatorial bid

Published 19:00 on October 27, 2021 / Last updated at 19:00 on October 27, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) on Wednesday indicated he may not support the state’s participation in the Northeast US RGGI carbon market if elected as governor next November, representing a potential rift with his current administration’s plan to enter the power sector cap-and-trade scheme.