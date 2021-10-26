California gasoline usage hits pandemic high during July, diesel drops

Published 22:11 on October 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:11 on October 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California gasoline consumption rose to a new pandemic-era high in July despite remaining far off levels from two years ago, as diesel retraced from a 10-year record, according to state data published Monday.