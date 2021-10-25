Offset expert joins ClearBlue as NBS director after brief stint with Natural Capital Partners

Published 23:30 on October 25, 2021 / Last updated at 23:36 on October 25, 2021 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon trading and advisory firm ClearBlue Markets has hired a new director of nature-based solutions (NBS), with the offset expert joining after spending just eight months at Natural Capital Partners (NCP).