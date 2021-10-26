British Columbia (BC) released a new climate plan Monday that will meet or exceed federal carbon pricing requirements and implement the most stringent Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) in North America alongside a swath of other strategies to meet its emissions reduction targets.
British Columbia proposes higher CO2 price, tighter LCFS in new climate plan
