Lawyer, Climate Friendly – Australia (Remote)

Acting to combat climate change is one of the world’s most pressing challenges. Climate Friendly was founded in 2003 as a profit-for-purpose business. Our growing team is passionate about active land management, and we are focused on finding economically viable solutions to maximise our impact on climate change. We have a proven track record, having reached over 20Mt in carbon abatement by the end of 2020. We are scaling up to reduce emissions by 100Mt by 2025, helping to build a sustainable land sector as a part of a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

As one of Australia’s largest and most experienced carbon farming project service providers, Climate Friendly helps landowners and land managers to unlock economic, social, and environmental value through improved management of Australia’s land. This includes more than 130 carbon projects partnering with farmers, plantation managers, agribusiness, and Traditional Custodian covering more than 10 million hectares of land.

MAIN PURPOSE OF THIS POSITION:

This position will:

• Provide advice as part of in-house legal team on fast moving legal issues including contracts, carbon farming legislation, project registration, property sales, corporate governance and IP.

• Take responsibility for drafting contracts and negotiating directly with clients and partner lawyers to build productive business relationships.

• Assist to supervise paralegal staff responsible for carbon project registration and management.

• Build our legal experience and systems to provide a platform to grow the business and meet company goals.

Position would suit a lawyer with 3-5 years legal firm experience especially in commercial and contract law and a keen interest in land management.

ABOUT THE LEGAL & GOVERNANCE TEAM:

The team runs an active corporate legal practice and is responsible for:

• Developing agreements to build relationships with clients and industry partners.

• Providing internal legal advice on all matters related to carbon projects.

• Providing advice and managing compliance with our Australian Financial Services Licence.

• Providing advice and advocating on carbon farming policy and legal issues.

• Managing governance systems including policies, compliance, contract management and risk.

• Negotiating agreements and building relationships with Indigenous partners.

• Managing compliance with the Australian Carbon Industry Code of Conduct, including on Indigenous engagement.

• Managing the contracting, registration, consent, native title and variation processes for all new and current carbon farming projects.

• Providing corporate legal services including IP, HR, grant processes and administrative law.

• Managing additional support through specialist legal service providers.

• Providing company secretary support to the Board.

KEY OUTCOMES/ACCOUNTABILITIES FOR POSITION:

Include but are not limited to:

• Responsibility for solving diverse legal problems and presenting solutions.

• Taking responsibility for negotiating directly with client and partner lawyers to design and complete appropriate business agreements.

• Assisting with legal template development and legal research to allow business development into new areas.

• Assisting to problem solve tenure issues related to new project development.

• Assisting with legal research on miscellaneous contract, legislation and compliance issues.

• Assisting to develop and maintain a legal advice database.

SELECTION CRITERIA – KNOWLEDGE SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Essential:

• Tertiary qualification in law and ability to obtain practising certificate

• A minimum of 3-5 years post-qualification experience in private practice with experience in commercial agreements, carbon farming, governance, property and native title preferred.

• Excellent legal and analytical skills.

• Ability to solve problems, prioritise workload and provide clear practical advice.

• Ability to work collaboratively in a small remotely based team and to work independently with minimal supervision.

Desirable:

• Current practising certificate

• Experience, knowledge and interest in carbon farming and natural capital projects in Australia

LOCATION

Flexible around Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane – noting head office in Sydney with most staff located there; other locations have some staff who work in co-working spaces/home.

Flexible working: if located remotely from Climate Friendly Sydney office must be willing to work from home or co-working offices full time with regular check-in with team members.

Travel: if located remotely, must be willing to undertake occasional travel to meet team and clients. There is generally one all staff catchup and several team catch ups each year.

RENUMERATION PACKAGE

Package: $95,000-$140,000 depending on experience.

If you would like further information or wish to discuss the position please contact us at recruitment@climatefriendly.com, using the subject line: Lawyer – Flexible Location. To be considered applicants are asked to send a resume and letter addressing selection criteria to recruitment@climatefriendly.com on or before 1 November 2021.

Climate Friendly encourages people from different backgrounds to apply, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from different cultural backgrounds and people with disabilities.

Click here to apply.