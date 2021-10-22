Advisory Senior Consultant, Carbon Trading & Risk Analytics, Deloitte – Texas

Deloitte’s Risk & Financial Advisory provides an opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience working alongside leading professionals across diverse industries while building your professional skills in a variety of project experiences. Our Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory practice helps organizations effectively navigate business risks and opportunities -from strategy, reputation, and financial risks to operational, cyber, and regulatory risks – to gain competitive advantage. We apply our experience in ongoing business operations and corporate lifecycle events to help clients become stronger and more resilient. Our market-leading team’s help clients embrace complexity to accelerate performance, disrupt through innovation, and lead in their industries.

Work you’ll do:

The Sustainability and Climate Change (S&CC) advisory team, part of Risk & Financial Advisory, is growing and requires outstanding, innovative, and engaging professionals to join our team. The Sustainability and Climate Change team is privileged to be working on one of the most pressing and topical business and societal issue of our time. Through our services, we help our clients understand, engage with and act on their sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

Our highly diverse multi-disciplinary team combines deep subject matter expertise, strategic thinking, and data and technology to meet the equally diverse and fast-evolving needs of our clients. Our practice’s experience and expertise spans S&CC Strategy, Impact Measurement, Climate Risk & Strategy, Crisis Management and Resilience, across a range of reporting and advisory client engagements. Our team also brings a long history of commodity transacting, hedging and risk analytics capabilities, which we apply to clients who are becoming active in the various carbon / emissions reduction credit markets (“carbon credits”). We aim to help our clients understand the environment they operate within and identify the actions they could take for better outcomes for their business and stakeholders (including investors, customers, and employees).

What are we looking for?

We are looking for Senior Consultants to join our practice, specially supporting a range of clients across diverse sectors to drive solutions related to carbon credit strategy, markets, trading, and risk management.

In your role, you will be part of a team delivering innovative solutions to clients with the opportunity to work closely across Deloitte’s market offerings. Every day you will develop your skills working with some of the most passionate people in the sustainability space.

You will be part of team working with the best clients and your role will include:

Delivering sustainability engagements as part of a team, working closely with our clients across a diverse range of areas from strategy, reporting, GHG emissions, climate change, scenario analysis, social impact, and social sustainability

Conducting robust analysis and develop innovative solutions for a range of climate challenges

Supporting the development of innovative solutions leveraging data and technology

Use strong communication skills to present outcomes and recommendations

Commodity risk analytics, valuation, and complex simulations, leveraging established methodologies and applying those concepts to carbon credits and markets

Developing a point-of-view as it relates to carbon credit strategy, trading, risk management, analytics and governance

Building and maintaining client relationships, and leveraging these relationships to advance both client opportunities as well as Deloitte’s point-of-view on these emerging topics

You will bring a good understanding of climate and sustainability issues gained from your previous experience within consulting or complex corporate environment coupled with a strong passion to make a difference for our clients. Of particular focus will be leveraging experience in both established and/or developing carbon credit markets. You will be a self-starter and team player who thrives on meaningful and challenging opportunities – we want you to build a great career with us.

Qualifications:

Demonstrated relevant experience in the climate or sustainability fields working with clients in a consulting environment or delivering value for stakeholders in a complex corporate environment.

Understanding and/or experience in applying leading sustainability and climate frameworks including GRI, SASB, TCFD

Understanding and/or experience in one or more active carbon credit markets (e.g., RGGI, California, EU)

Understanding and/or experience in one or more credit validation mechanisms and related pricing or valuation methodologies

Demonstrated success and ability to thrive in a commodity trading organization, or in a consulting role supporting same, inclusive of front, middle and/or back-office roles

Degree in sustainability, engineering, environmental science, finance, or accounting with a passion to apply your expertise to real world client problems

You are highly motivated to accelerate organizations climate journey

You learn quickly and deliver reliably to a high-quality

Experience working collaboratively within teams to develop and deliver innovative solutions to complex problems and building relationship with diverse stakeholders

You have experience in qualitative and quantitative analysis to support decision-making and successfully and effectively communicating your findings to a broad spectrum of people

