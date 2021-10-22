Manager, Commodity and Carbon Trading Solutions, KPMG – London

KPMG’s Commodity and Carbon Trading Solutions team is growing its capability to deliver wide-ranging advisory services to companies participating in global wholesale traded energy, commodity and carbon markets, assisting them to manage the evolving trading landscape. Our brand and reputation mean that we work on high profile strategic projects, using our experience to help clients to build value.

Using a wide variety of technical and commodity-specific skills, the team helps clients increase commercial value whilst reducing reputational, operational, financial and other risks. Within the energy and commodity sector, we work with the world’s largest physical market participants, as well as many regional, specialist companies, some of whom are financially regulated, and all of whom are active in exchange traded physical and financial derivative markets.

Summary of Role Purpose:

Our client base is facing into the Energy Transition, and this is reflected in increased demand for support in evaluating and improving operational processes, market-, credit-, environmental- and compliance- risk management frameworks. We deliver those capabilities in a wide range of project scenarios from Merger and Acquisition Due Diligence, operational transformation, risk and regulatory advisory, internal audit (as subject matter experts) and forensic investigation, focusing always on wholesale traded physical and financial commodity markets.

Description of the role:

The Commodity and Carbon Trading Solutions team is looking for a Manager to create commercial demand and deliver commodities trading expertise for operational, risk and regulatory propositions delivered in a wide range of project scenarios. Examples of typical work in this space may be:

‒ Risk framework design and operating model gap analysis for market, credit, operational and compliance risks, implementation advice, due diligence, ongoing assurance and remediation.

‒ Support of supra-national institutions and industry working groups in understanding issues and trades in global commodities markets.

‒ Strategic and management consulting to drive value, efficiency and operating model transformation.

‒ Regulatory impact assessment, gap analysis, due diligence, implementation advice, ongoing assurance and remediation (regulation in these markets relates to market structure and integrity, reporting, conduct etc).

‒ Assistance with regulatory interaction pursuant to the above, including enforcement.

Leadership & Management:

As a Manager you will be expected to lead workstream teams and perhaps delivery on our small engagements (up to ~5 members) on a day to day basis, and to participate in our community of career coaches and mentors.

Stakeholder Interaction & challenges:

As day to day team lead you will be responsible for daily client interaction and to support the Engagement Leader in performing the engagement risk management tasks associated with each project, liaising with KPMG colleagues on staffing, engagement risk management and managing client expectations. Our team members also take influential roles in multi-disciplinary projects, working with our specialist Legal, Cyber, Internal Audit, and tax specialists to deliver what we call “Connected Consulting” and transformational advice.

Impact, Risk, Accountability & Governance:

The Commodity and Carbon Trading Solutions team deals with the world’s largest energy and commodities traders, typically delivering client projects sponsored at National, European or Global Head/C-Suite level in the front office, risk management, legal, compliance, and COO functions.

Commodities trading perspectives are increasingly recognised as a critical element of understanding and delivery for not only Energy and Natural Resources (oil, gas, power, metals, mining) sector clients, but also of our Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Markets Retail and Leisure clients too as they seek value and look to mitigate risks in their global supply chain.

As a Manager you will be expected to operate independently when working on multidisciplinary teams led by other specialisms, and to develop client relationship and collaborate with colleagues to deepen networks and deliver the strength of the network on each of your engagements.

The Person

Experience – Essential

— Up to 5 years’ experience in energy and commodities trading covering front-to-back process understanding, and at least one of operational risk, market risk, credit risk, and financial regulatory compliance.

Desirable

— Big 4 audit background with a strong understanding of business process quality, risk, and assurance.

— Commodities Trading and Risk Management systems and processes.

Expertise / Technical role requirements

— We value professional qualifications. Successful candidates are likely to have one or more of the following (and we would support investment in further professional development):

o ACA experience in an audit specialism

o GARP qualifications in risk management

o Masters in Business Administration or quantitative Finance.

o PRINCE2, PMI or other project- or change-management qualification.

— In addition to your qualifications we value hands-on practical knowledge of real-world trading and risk management (preferably commodities) business processes and familiarity with the operating model of clients in this sector.

Skills:

— Successful candidates will be skilled in written and verbal communications, particularly creating of engaging client documents including proposals and formal written reports in a range of advisory and assurance styles.

— Familiarity with basic project management artefacts and processes will also be expected (charter, plan, risks, issues, dependencies etc).

— The ability to manage and deliver against potentially conflicting pressures of multiple projects, project scope and timelines, while maintain delivery quality and managing client and KPMG engagement leadership expectations is key.

