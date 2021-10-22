Carbon Specialist, DroneSeed – US Remote

About DroneSeed:

Our mission is simple: Make reforestation scalable to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. DroneSeed is transforming a 300-million-acre global landscape deforested since the 1990s. It would take 300 years to replant this deficit with current tools.

Our technology speeds up the process. DroneSeed uses heavy-lift drone swarms to reforest at scale after [fire]. We cut time to reforest from 3 years to 3 months. We’ve pioneered the drones and the backend required to operate swarms as a delivery solution over rough terrain. We survey sites and deliver to targeted areas of soil proprietary seed vessels that boost seed survival. Utilizing carbon credits, we double landowner investment in 18 months addressing the financial barriers to reforestation.

DroneSeed has acquired and expanded Silvaseed, a 130-year old business which grows millions of trees per year, to become the largest private tree seed bank west of Colorado. The acquisition positions DroneSeed as a one-stop-shop for reforestation services including seed collection, seedling cultivation, aerial drone-based seeding, and financing with carbon credits. DroneSeed plans to further expand, doubling its capacity to address increased demand for reforestation services.

Highlights:

HQ: Ballard Brewery District, Seattle, WA

Team: Grant Canary (CEO), Ben Reilly (CTO), John Hall (VP Ops), Cassie Meigs (Director Account Management), Matthew Aghai (Director of Bio R&D), Arnoud de Villegas (Senior Director of Business Development), Katherine Wong-Velasco (Director of Talent Acquisition) and Mary Caroline Pruitt (Senior Director of Marketing & Communications)

Team Size: ~100

Funding: $36M Series A from Social Capital, Seven Seven Six, DBL, Spero VC, Techstars

Notable Investors: Marc Tarpenning co-founder Tesla, Tobi Lutke CEO Shopify, Alexis Ohanian co-founder Reddit, Marc Benioff, Court Lorenzini 1st CEO DocuSign

Market: $272B Carbon Credit Market (Refinitiv Analysis)

Revenue: Data will be shared with qualified candidates

Clients: 3 of 5 largest timber companies, The Nature Conservancy, Tribal Nations, the Bureau of Land Management

Media: TechCrunch, CNN, Mark Rober, Today Show, Bloomberg

About You:

3-5 years experience as a subject matter expert in carbon credit systems and various methodologies and credit types (ex-ante, ex-post, vintages, etc) Deep history and understanding of forces (people, entities, markets) that have shaped carbon credit systems over the past decades You have experience developing carbon credit projects including legal and financial aspects You’re deeply curious as a listener, then use that info to present and engage an audience You’re known for your ability to translate complex systems to conversational levels You have experience communicating and/or selling to large organizations



A plus if you also have experience:

Working at carbon credit standards organizations Contract negotiation experience Project finance experience Forestry methodology experience or silvicultural experience Renewable energy credit (REC) experience Crypto, blockchain, business development experience Federal and state government contracting experience, specifically with the US Forest Service or Bureau of Land ManagementImprov experience Improv experience



Scope of Role/ Responsibilities:

Manage a pipeline of inbound and outbound carbon credit purchaser opportunities Manage customer experience purchasing carbon credits Work to complete company-level objectives and key results Coordinating with DroneSeed internal project developers, operations, and marketing 3-5 years experience mapping large organizations to understand decision-making processes, individuals



Benefits of working at DroneSeed:

We’re focused on our mission and making a positive impact on the environment. You’ll be a part of a leadership team where 4 of 5 members are from diverse groups. These aspects (and our hiring process) are what have led us to have an awesome office culture and highly collaborative team. In addition, we believe taking care of your health comes first. We cover 75% of your medical, dental, and vision premiums. Life outside of work matters. DroneSeed has a flexible vacation policy, so take the time off you need – we don’t track vacation or sick time.

Other Information:

The position can be performed remotely though the candidates must be eligible to work in the USA. DroneSeed HQ is in the Ballard Brewery District of Seattle, WA. This position may require travel domestically (US) and abroad, therefore requiring the candidate to have a US driver’s license as well as a passport and status conducive to international travel. In any application cover letter, please highlight what motivated you to reach out to DroneSeed versus other opportunities. DroneSeed is an equal opportunity employer and we are committed to building a diverse team. If you’re deeply committed to our mission and capable of helping us rapidly scale our accounting capabilities, we’d love to speak with you.

