Japan’s biggest business group presses for more international carbon market access

Published 13:19 on October 22, 2021 / Last updated at 13:20 on October 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Japan, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japan should push for a global solution to be found for rules guiding the international carbon market and expand its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) to drive bigger involvement from domestic companies in foreign offset projects, the nation’s biggest business group has said.