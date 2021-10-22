Japan should push for a global solution to be found for rules guiding the international carbon market and expand its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) to drive bigger involvement from domestic companies in foreign offset projects, the nation’s biggest business group has said.
Japan’s biggest business group presses for more international carbon market access
Japan should push for a global solution to be found for rules guiding the international carbon market and expand its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) to drive bigger involvement from domestic companies in foreign offset projects, the nation’s biggest business group has said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.