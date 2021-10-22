Liquidity continued to improve slightly in China’s emissions market over the past week, but allowance and offset prices both lack direction amid a lack of progress on policy and operational issues.
CN Markets: Trading volumes tick up but market remains in limbo amid lack of policy progress
