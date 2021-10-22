Updates with comments from the Market Advisory Group and the Carbon Market Institute.
UPDATE – Australia’s ERF contracts 6.8 mln ACCUs at latest auction
Australia’s Emissions Reduction Fund contracted the purchase of 6.8 million offsets at last week’s auction, the Clean Energy Regulator said Friday, with the average price up 6% from the previous auction but far below secondary market levels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.