NA Markets: California carbon heads toward $30, RGGI tops $12

Published 23:02 on October 21, 2021 / Last updated at 23:15 on October 21, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices leapt to a new all-time high this week as speculators kept up purchases and entities continued to roll positions en masse, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values also notched new records as more financial players opened accounts.