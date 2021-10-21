Senior Energy and Carbon Trader, Bunge – Geneva/Barcelona/Rotterdam/Amsterdam/Budapest/Warsaw

In the role of Senior Energy and Carbon Trader for Europe, you will be managing the commercial relationship and price risk related to the natural gas demand, electricity sales and CO2 certificates connected to our industrial facility in the region.

This is an impactful function that combines both physical and futures trading and the development of strategic opportunities from changes in local and European regulations related to energy (Nat Gas), electricity and CO2. You will coordinate supply and marketing programs while optimizing cost and returns in connection with the assets running capacity.

What will you do?

In this role your goals is to build a close relationship and collaboration with our plants, our Industrial Operations in Europe (Soy and Soft seed processing plants) and other internal partners such as Procurement, Risk Management, Supply Chain and Trading. Based on research and market inputs you will lead the company’s energy exposure and build a price risk hedging strategy. Based on those insights you will operate within established VAR and manage/generate your own P&L through trading, working with Brokers, Customers, Suppliers, Analysts and other general market players. In addition, you:

Coordinate procurement processes insuring the energy supply to the operations

Drive energy sales from the production units optimizing return

Manage CO2 exposure

Model competing energy cost-return models

Bring the energy market inputs to Bunge’s overall risk management group

What do you bring?

As a Senior Energy and Carbon trader at Bunge, you will bring your skills and own the energy risk portfolio while lining up a close connection with our different teams. To do this you’ll need a good package of developed personality traits and skills such as decision making, dealing with ambiguity, curiosity and a problem solving and service oriented mentality. Furthermore:

A University degree in business or other related field

Strong experience in the energy market – natural gas, electricity and CO2

A good knowledge of asset management

Fluency in English, other languages are an advantage

This role can be performed from our office in Geneva. Alternatively we consider our Barcelona, Rotterdam/Amsterdam, Budapest, or Warsaw offices as hiring location.

What do we bring you?

A key role in an organization with colleagues around the world, who are dedicated to improving the global Agri-Food value chain, one day at a time. Together, we bring food from where it’s produced to where it’s needed. We do this in an informal culture where an entrepreneurial mentality is valued. Being a global company with a constant need for innovation, a broad variety of challenges and development opportunities can support your long term career at Bunge. We value and stimulate development through training, education and experience and offer effective/accredited tools and resources to support you.

If this description reflects your profile and ambition, we’re looking forward to see your application and motivation in English by hitting apply! In case of questions contact: marinke.vanstekelenburg@bunge.com

