EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:50 on October 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:52 on October 21, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices consolidated on Thursday morning after moving in an average daily range of €3.43 over the previous three days, with sharply weaker energy prices amid mild weather depressing heating demand.

