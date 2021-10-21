Manager, Analysis and Policy, Carbon Market Institute – Melbourne/Remote

The Carbon Market Institute (CMI) is looking for a Manager, Analysis and Policy to join a passionate and dedicated team.

This role will lead CMI’s analysis and policy development and advocacy workplan to support CMI’s climate and carbon market development, decarbonisation and capacity building activities. The role will engage with CMI’s 100+ corporate members, who span Australia’s carbon market supply chain including emissions intensive entities, service and technology providers, financiers, carbon project developers, transport and primary production companies. CMI is exploring the establishment of a ‘CMI Research Initiative’ backed by supporting CMI members or Research Partners.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of five years’ experience in climate and carbon-related analysis and policy development with strong research skills, preferably with an economics background. This is a full-time position but a three or four-day position may be considered for the right candidate. CMI’s office is based in Melbourne but candidates based elsewhere within Australia will be considered.

About the Carbon Market Institute

The Carbon Market Institute (CMI) is an independent industry association and centre of excellence with a 2050 vision of a prosperous, climate resilient, net-zero emissions world:

• we speak for business leading the transition to a net-zero emission economy, sharing knowledge, building capacity and catalysing opportunities;

• we are the stewards of Australia’s carbon market building integrity and related effective policies, while supporting their continued evolution and integration with regional and global markets; and

• we champion the UNFCCC Paris Agreement and the emerging framework of climate and net-zero emission goals and mechanisms for increasing ambition, international cooperation and investment.

Working across a large range of climate policy and carbon market programs and projects, CMI contributes to market development, market integrity and research and analysis. Our over 100 corporate members span the carbon market supply chain including emissions intensive industry, service and technology providers, financiers, carbon developers, transport and primary producers.

CMI is governed by a Board elected by its members, has a three year transition to zero strategy and annually updates its Advocacy Positions: Public Policy and Voluntary Carbon Markets.

TO APPLY

Please send your application (CV) and a cover letter addressing the skills/ experience to: brad.kerin@carbonmarketinstitute.org by COB, Monday 1 November 2021.