Chief Agribusiness Officer, Corporate Carbon – Brisbane/QLD Regional Centre

Reports to: Managing Director

Location: Brisbane or Qld regional centre (Roma, Dalby, Toowoomba or Warwick preferred)

Hours: Full-time

What we offer:

• Highly innovative company experiencing strong growth.

• Opportunity to build a beef grazing business incorporating market leading sustainability practices.

• A competitive salary package.

• Small team and flexible environment.

Job Environment:

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. Corporate Carbon creates new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement and sequestration project activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals, and businesses.

As part of our business, Corporate Carbon owns and operates a growing portfolio of properties in south west Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia covering c. 1.4 million acres. Carbon sequestration projects are undertaken on these properties via forest regeneration, environmental plantings and soil carbon methodologies. Over 2.0m carbon credits have been issued to date. These carbon projects are integrated with conventional agricultural production, usually cattle grazing.

Role:

Corporate Carbon is seeking a Chief Agricultural Officer to oversee the operational activities and build and manage the cattle and agricultural production business across the growing portfolio of properties. The ideal candidate will have a track record of outstanding agricultural industry managerial experience, along with relevant qualifications and a hands-on approach. The role will also require a motivated leader who thrives on creating a climate of inclusion, trust, and productivity across a broad range of stakeholders. The role will be the key to the success of the organisation.

Responsibilities include:

1. Work closely with the Managing Director to design and deliver solutions that build the agricultural business and drive operational excellence.

2. Develop business cases across the portfolio that support the execution of key projects to drive profitability, productivity and delivery to specification.

3. Full accountability for the finances of the agricultural business including budgets, P&L, procurement, asset management.

4. Leadership and development of operations staff.

5. Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders and work with them to identify opportunities and strategies for business growth and improvement.

6. Understand and use appropriate methods, business analysis tools and applications, demonstrating an analytical and systematic approach to problem solving.

7. Manage the reporting function of operations business streams including the management of data and timeliness of direct reports input including productivity reporting, profitability, and delivery to specification.

8. Manage the data collection of relevant information to support the cattle grazing and agricultural production operations, supporting the decision-making process by providing insightful analysis of business performance and its drivers.

9. Develop and maintain beneficial relationships with key suppliers, partners and customers.

10. Develop herd modelling and management to optimise production from carbon projects in a sustainable manner.

11. Ensure the highest standards of animal health, husbandry and welfare.

12. Ensure all work practices and processes are consistent and in line with a safe workplace environment and Corporate Carbon’s policies and procedures.

Primarily working in an office environment, with frequent on-site visits and domestic travel, including to remote locations. As such a valid Australian drivers’ licence is required.

Role Qualifications and Required Skills:

• Qualifications in Agriculture or equivalent discipline.

• At least 3 years work experience as an Agricultural Business Manager or equivalent role

• Outstanding organizational and leadership abilities

• Demonstrated hands-on cattle management experience

• Exposure to and/or knowledge of emissions reduction projects and/or decarbonisation efforts within the agriculture industry

• Skills and experience using a variety of computer applications

• A track record of developing strong professional relationships while meeting and exceeding objectives

• Effective communicator, both verbal and written

• Demonstrated problem-solver

• Dynamic and motivated self-starter and ability to work autonomously

• Australian Citizenship or the right to work within Australia

Click here to apply.