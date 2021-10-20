Senior Director/Director of Communications and Marketing, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Senior Director / Director of Communications and Marketing

Location: Washington, DC preferred (working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term flexible work arrangements possible)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Policy and Markets Officer (CPMO)

Verra is a global leader helping to address the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and that enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. Verra administers a portfolio of leading standards programs, including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), which accounts for over two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market issuances globally.

As Verra’s Senior Director, Communications and Marketing, your day might include…

Briefing Verra’s executive management team about the implications of breaking news and the nature of Verra’s response;

Speaking with a reporter about the launch of a major new initiative;

Providing executive-level guidance to the design and content of a video explaining the concept of carbon offsetting for a general audience;

Editing and clearing press releases, social media, and website copy;

Meeting with your team members to review recent achievements and to plan future work.

Specific functions you will be responsible for!

Leading the development of communications strategies for Verra to influence media and public narratives and to demonstrate thought leadership;

Ensuring the ongoing development and improvement of Verra’s communications materials (e.g., annual report, data and insights briefs, marketing collateral, stakeholder newsletters);

Building relationships with reporters and working with relevant team members to educate the media about Verra, with a specific focus on environmental and social markets in carbon offsetting and sustainable development;

Ensuring that Verra’s written outputs adhere to appropriate editorial standards;

Expanding Verra’s presence across key social media channels;

Improving Verra’s website to ensure that it is appealing and easy to use for key audiences, and that content is updated on an ongoing basis;

Managing Verra’s attendance at relevant events, conferences, and trade shows;

Leading a growing team of communications professionals, including consultants;

Developing and handling the communications budget.

What will you bring?

At least 15 years (Senior Director) or 10 years (Director) of work experience with demonstrated success in high-quality communications strategies;

A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with and among a diverse group of people, and a good network with press and other influencers;

An appreciation for technical writing and the importance of editorial standards, ideally through demonstrated familiarity with AP Style or equivalent;

Experience effectively leading staff, strategic partnerships, and budgets;

A proven ability to drive positive narratives across multiple media platforms;

A solid foundation of knowledge in environmental and social markets, particularly carbon markets, climate change, sustainable development, and corporate responsibility.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Building a strong communications team that proactively drives the narrative throughout the arenas in which we operate;

Crafting a compelling narrative about Verra and its work that helps drive finance to effective climate and sustainable development solutions around the world.

How will you know you’re successful?

Verra is perceived as a leader in administering environmental and social crediting programs, and there is a cohesive and externally recognized narrative around the mission of the organization;

The communications team is motivated and works seamlessly with the other teams in the organization to deliver high-quality work products;

Verra senior staff are regularly consulted, which is reinforced by stronger contributions to evolving dialogues in the areas we work in, being quoted or appearing in various media outlets, and having prominent speaking roles at influential conferences;

The narrative in leading journals and other news outlets surrounding carbon offsetting is more informed and accurate, and thus more supportive of the work Verra does;

Verra’s communications strategies are implemented optimally, in a timely fashion, and within budget.

You will join a team …

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more;

Committed to driving finance to advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs;

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

The starting salary range is US$146,984-$156,663 (Senior Director) and US$105,306-$112,088 (Director). Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.