US biofuel credit (RIN) values jumped to a nearly two-month high on Wednesday as traders pointed to strong soybean oil prices and a lack of news on preliminary Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes.
RFS Market: RIN prices spike to 2-mth high on bean oil strength
