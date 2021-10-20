RFS Market: RIN prices spike to 2-mth high on bean oil strength

US biofuel credit (RIN) values jumped to a nearly two-month high on Wednesday as traders pointed to strong soybean oil prices and a lack of news on preliminary Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes.