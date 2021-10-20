Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Senior Manager, Conservation International – Arlington/Seattle/Remote (US/Worldwide)

Do you want to make a difference? Come join a dedicated team of professionals who are working to ensure a healthy, productive planet for everyone. Because people need nature to thrive.​

Since 1987, Conservation International has been developing game-changing solutions to the pressing issues of a growing global population and a shrinking base of natural resources that we all depend on. We work in 29 countries with 2000 partners worldwide. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous, and more productive planet.

Amid growing consensus that the protection, restoration, and improved management of ecosystems can provide at least 30% of the climate mitigation needed to limit warming to 1.5°C, Conservation International (CI) has set ambitious targets to realize the potential of natural climate solutions (NCS) worldwide. CI is launching an NCS Fund that seeks to double private investment in quality NCS. The Fund will deploy philanthropic capital to create a portfolio of high-quality NCS projects, to demonstrate and elevate the standards of NCS investments for climate and people, and to unlock a range of protection, restoration, and improved management activities that will leverage additional capital. The Fund is expected to finance 30-50 projects over the next 5 years, with a target capitalization of at least $100 million.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Senior Manager will lead the work of designing cutting-edge monitoring and evaluation frameworks for the Fund, spanning the breadth of the potential NCS activities in protection, restoration, and improved management. Following the latest trends and research in the field of evaluation, monitoring, and safeguards, this role has the opportunity to shape the conversation on how NCS activities can create maximum impact, and how that impact can be diligently and accurately reported on for key stakeholders.

This position is an integral part of the Fund team. The team is dynamic and fast-moving, with the ambition to tap the deep knowledge and technical expertise within Conservation International, to catalyze and improve the quality of gigatons of emission reductions in the voluntary and compliance carbon markets. The Fund team will prioritize impact through community engagement, biodiversity, safeguards, and high-quality carbon credits, as well as through projects which are located in “Irrecoverable Carbon” and Biodiversity hotspots. Each member of this team plays a critical role in making this impact mission a success.

This position does not directly supervise staff.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead on the design of M&E frameworks that demonstrate Fund’s impacts, coordinating with CI scientists, and other technical staff in the Center for NCS and other divisions.

Build on and streamline with the M&E and safeguards policies of CI & the Center for NCS, as well as market standards for carbon markets and impact investing.

Innovate at the design phase of NCS activities, and then track, monitor, and evaluate the applicable metrics during the implementation phase and through the project life.

Support the internal co-creation and collaboration on a novel, shared institutional approach to NCS monitoring.

Serve as the Fund’s expert on M&E across its portfolio of activities.

Ensure that the Fund is a leader on high quality NCS by building and managing a strong M&E reporting framework to guarantee that quality.

Follow the latest trends and research in the field of monitoring, evaluation, and safeguards, especially as these relate to community, biodiversity, and climate impact-focused activities in the forestry and land-use sector.

Share results within and outside of Conservation International and with relevant partners and donors.

Network with external and internal partners to exchange experiences, promote learning, and achieve NCS M&E excellence.

Support colleagues who are working on the development of novel online GIS databases, spreadsheets, and other analytical tools to ensure that monitoring and knowledge management data is compiled and readily available

Lead on the reporting of results which feed into the annual report, and other reporting which is required of the Fund.

Perform related duties as assigned.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Strong preference for position to be based in CI US offices in Arlington, Virginia; Seattle, Washington or CI Global Offices (Remote Possible/other US locations). Please view a full list of our Global Offices here.

Flexibility in work schedule to accommodate time zone differences may be occasionally necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s Degree and 5-7 years or more related work experience or a combination of education and experience.

Experience with designing M&E frameworks within the field of climate, energy and or Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU).

Strong technical and analytical skills.

Experience gathering, evaluating and presenting outcomes that tell an accurate and compelling story.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Team player and able to work effectively with diverse works groups in a multicultural environment.

Experience with developing theories of change and advising at the project design phase.

Some knowledge of safeguards and assuring compliance.

Fluency in English required with excellent writing skills

Preferred

Ability to communicate in Spanish, Portuguese, or French.

Experience implementing and/or monitoring NCS activities in protection, restoration, and improved forest management.

Familiarity with voluntary and/or compliance carbon markets, including analysis of carbon finance projects.

Familiarity with the leading carbon and technical standards that are applied to emissions reductions and removals from agriculture, forests, and other land use activities.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

