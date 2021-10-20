Carbon Finance Deal Structurer, Conservation International – Arlington/Seattle/Remote (US/Worldwide)

Do you want to make a difference? Come join a dedicated team of professionals who are working to ensure a healthy, productive planet for everyone. Because people need nature to thrive.​

Since 1987, Conservation International (CI) has been developing game-changing solutions to the pressing issues of a growing global population and a shrinking base of natural resources that we all depend on. We work in 29 countries with 2000 partners worldwide. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous, and more productive planet.

Amid growing consensus that the protection, restoration, and improved management of ecosystems can provide at least 30% of the climate mitigation needed to limit warming to 1.5°C, Conservation International has set ambitious targets to realize the potential of natural climate solutions (NCS) worldwide. CI is launching an NCS Fund that seeks to double private investment in quality NCS. The Fund will deploy philanthropic capital to create a portfolio of high-quality NCS projects, to demonstrate and elevate the standards of NCS investments for climate and people, and to unlock a range of protection, restoration, and improved management activities that will leverage additional capital. The Fund is expected to finance 30-50 projects over the next 5 years, with a target capitalization of at least $100 million.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Carbon Finance Deal Structurer plays a key role in the mission of the NCS Fund by leading on the structuring of innovative transactions with key partners within and outside of Conservation International. This highly motivated and creative individual utilizes their finance expertise, and acumen to ensure smooth financial operation of the Fund, while also innovating layers of new co-financing from various external sources. The Carbon Finance Deal Structurer develops and maintains the financial models for the fund’s operations and individual transactions.

This position is a crucial part of the Fund team and will work closely with the wider network of carbon finance-oriented funds and partnerships across the various divisions at CI. This team is dynamic and fast-moving, with the ambition to tap the deep knowledge and technical expertise within Conservation International, to activate and improve the quality of gigatons of emission reductions in the voluntary and compliance carbon markets. The Fund is a critical part of CI’s strategy to disburse targeted donor-supported grants combined with private investment to early-stage high-carbon-potential projects in order to scale up private sector investment in Protection, Improved Management, and Restoration NCS activities. The Fund team will prioritize impact through community engagement, safeguards, and high-quality credits, as well as projects which in “Irrecoverable Carbon” and Biodiversity hotspots. Each member of the Fund team plays a critical role in making this impact mission a success.

This position does not directly supervise staff.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and implement financial strategies on the best use of Fund capital to achieve the high impact goals of the Fund.

Structure innovative financial solutions to best leverage finite concessional donor funds, to achieve scaled-up private sector financial flows towards NCS activities, and the communities that live within and around them.

Support the Managing Director in innovative deal structuring on both the sales side as well as the sourcing side of carbon credit transactions.

Perform project-based financial due diligence and analysis.

Lead on negotiations with asset managers, brokers, corporates, and investors to achieve high leverage co-financing and new investment for NCS activities.

Engage with other carbon finance mechanisms and teams within CI to align and maximize organizational objectives.

Continue to innovate on the existing financial model for the fund, and create new models when needed for bespoke transactions.

Perform related duties as assigned.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Strong preference for position to be based in CI US offices in Arlington, Virginia; Seattle, Washington or CI Global Offices (Remote Possible/other US locations). Please view a full list of our Global Offices here.

Flexibility in work schedule to accommodate time zone differences may be occasionally necessary.

Ability to communicate in Spanish, Portuguese, or French.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant subject (Finance, Economics, Business Management) and 7 or more years of related work experience or a combination of education and experience.

Demonstrable knowledge and understanding of natural resources and other real asset investment attributes, risk-return characteristics, and market dynamics.

Experience with analysis, structuring, and valuation of natural resources and/or other investments.

Experience in corporate finance and deal structuring.

Previous investment banking/private equity/capital markets experience preferred or equivalent multilateral experience in a core finance function.

Program or project management experience.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, vlookups, advanced data manipulation, advanced formulas, and other data analysis tools available in Excel).

Exceptional spreadsheet skills with experience in quickly creating, reviewing, and analyzing financial models.

Strong analytical skills and can present complex analytics in an accessible manner.

Excellent technical and analytical skills.

Excellent organization and time management skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Must be a self-starter.

Comfortable operating in a diverse multi-cultural international environment.

Fluency in English required.

Preferred

MBA degree.

Exposure to environmental markets such as carbon markets or power purchase agreements or similar forward offtake contracts.

Experience with designing blended finance structures.

Flexible, adaptable, and willing to pivot on short notice to meet the organization’s needs.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter.

