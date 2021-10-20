Senior Technical Advisor or Manager, Supply Chain Innovations, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Senior Technical Advisor or Manager, Supply Chain Innovations

Location: Remote – Worldwide (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director, Nature-based Innovations

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program— to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is seeking a Senior Technical Advisor or Manager, Supply Chain Innovations, to lead our work in establishing new standards, tools, and programs to support and incentivize corporate GHG abatement activities.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Innovations Team might include…

Leading supply chain Innovations Team meetings focused on identifying new opportunities for Verra standards and methodologies to support the accounting of corporate GHG interventions.

Leading meetings with key external stakeholders (e.g., claims setting organizations, corporates) and internal staff (e.g., Innovations, Program, Markets and Policy) to discuss evolving corporate inventory accounting rules and associated claims guidance.

Considering how existing VCS rules and procedures would need to be changed or adapted to support new corporate inventory accounting.

Exploring new and emerging approaches for monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of GHG reduction and removal projects within supply chains (e.g., Scope 3 interventions).

Representing Verra at supply chain / Scope 3 emissions-related conferences, workshops, and events.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Consulting with stakeholders to discuss and gather feedback on how Verra’s existing and potentially new standards and methodologies could help support and scale GHG emission reduction and removal activities in corporate supply chains.

Designing and managing the implementation of a set of pilot projects focused on adapting carbon credit methodologies for quantifying corporate supply-chain interventions in agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, transportation, materials, and building (e.g., concrete, steel) and potentially other sectors.

Building relationships with corporate sustainability teams and selecting the most compelling proposed intervention activities for participation in the pilots.

Potentially developing and launching a new Corporate Supply Chain Interventions Program in collaboration with the Program Team by building on the VCS and other Verra standards, guidance, tools, and programs.

You bring with you…

At least five years of relevant professional experience, preferably focused on corporate GHG inventory accounting.

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of greenhouse gas accounting, in particular an understanding of the WRI/WBCSD Greenhouse Gas Protocol and/or ISO 14064-1 requirements.

Familiarity with prominent GHG claim and target-setting initiatives rules and requirements (e.g., Science-based Targets Initiative, Voluntary Carbon Markets Initiative.)

A relevant university degree (e.g. environmental science, engineering, GHG accounting, environmental policy, sustainability, natural sciences). A master’s degree would be advantageous.

Experience working with companies and other end-users of environmental standards.

An innovative, strategic thinking mindset for creatively solving complex and interconnected challenges.

Strong project management skills with the ability to take initiative, work independently, be persistent and juggle competing priorities.

A collaborative and solution-oriented disposition with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on corporate inventory interventions and related sustainable development initiatives.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals from around the world.

Mentoring Verra Program Officer staff and supporting their development.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as the go-to resource for supply chain interventions on Verra’s Innovations Team.

You successfully lead the implementation of 3-6 supply chain pilot projects and identify the value proposition for Verra and the market to develop a Supply Chain Interventions Program.

Collaborating corporates consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to find workable and credible solutions to challenges they face in accounting for supply-chain interventions.

Verra’s Innovations Team is able to drive innovations that successfully help scale up GHG reduction and removal activities.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including GHG accounting and carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, GIS/remote sensing experts, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $56,454 to $68,966 (Senior Technical Advisor) or USD $74,301 to $84,356 (Manager), depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance coverage;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

