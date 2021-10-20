US EPA may not release RFS volumes until infrastructure, budget bills agreed

Published 00:48 on October 20, 2021 / Last updated at 00:48 on October 20, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA may not put forth preliminary biofuel quotas for 2021-22 under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) until Congress can hammer out an agreement on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrat-led reconciliation package, a conference heard Tuesday.