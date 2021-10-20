EJ groups mounting opposition to New York LCFS bill -lawmaker

Published 00:02 on October 20, 2021 / Last updated at 00:02 on October 20, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Efforts to pass a Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) bill in New York are running up against opposition from environmental justice (EJ) groups worried about the effects of the market-based programme in their communities, a co-sponsor of the legislation said Tuesday.