A decision to bring forward California’s carbon neutrality goal by a decade could lead the state to alter its yearly allowance budgets under the cap-and-trade programme to meet this greater ambition, an official from state regulator ARB said Monday.
Earlier California CO2 neutrality goal could necessitate cap-and-trade budget revisions -official
A decision to bring forward California’s carbon neutrality goal by a decade could lead the state to alter its yearly allowance budgets under the cap-and-trade programme to meet this greater ambition, an official from state regulator ARB said Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.