Earlier California CO2 neutrality goal could necessitate cap-and-trade budget revisions -official

Published 21:41 on October 18, 2021 / Last updated at 21:41 on October 18, 2021

A decision to bring forward California’s carbon neutrality goal by a decade could lead the state to alter its yearly allowance budgets under the cap-and-trade programme to meet this greater ambition, an official from state regulator ARB said Monday.