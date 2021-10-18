South Korea on Monday as expected approved its upgraded 40% emissions reduction target by 2030, which contains steep cuts for sectors in the emissions trading scheme and a shared role for government and the private sector in buying carbon credits from abroad.
ETS sectors face tough task as South Korea adopts stronger 2030 target
