Project Development Manager, Carbon & Transportation Markets, 3Degrees – Portland/San Francisco/US Remote

ABOUT YOU

You are a motivated, mission-driven environmental professional looking to grow expertise, a professional network and a career in environmental markets and climate and conservation finance. You have experience in and working knowledge of carbon and transportation environmental commodity markets, and a solid understanding of how new projects are developed and financed. You are interested in technical and quantitative details — but also in building relationships and negotiating agreements. You are excited to make new projects happen that reduce emissions and have a positive impact on climate change.

Preference for candidates in Portland, OR or San Francisco, CA, but open to highly qualified candidates that will work remotely anywhere in the United States

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Project Development Manager will expand the 3Degrees portfolio of projects that generate environmental attributes to be sold in carbon and transportation markets. The Manager will originate and structure new project agreements. Current areas of focus include forestry, renewable natural gas, improved cook stoves, and livestock manure management — but with the potential to broadly expand across nature-based climate solutions, engineered carbon removal technologies, hydrogen, and others.

This is a full time position reporting to the Director of Product Development. The Manager will be supported by 3Degrees’ operations team, which oversees ongoing project monitoring, reporting, and verification to create environmental attributes, as well as the carbon and transportation commercial teams, which manage the sale of the attributes.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

The Project Development Manager will focus substantially on the following:

Originate, develop, and manage new project opportunities

Field inbound opportunities and quickly determine which projects offer strategic potential

Structure bespoke investment, pre-purchase, offtake, and revenue share agreements to meet specific counterparty and 3Degrees needs

Build discounted cash flow financial models, modeling scenarios for credit delivery, project costs, credit prices, and more

Conduct due diligence on project risks, including program/protocol eligibility, credit delivery, operational risk, costs, counterparty credit, historic performance, and more

Draft investment memos for consideration by 3Degrees’ investment committee

Conduct and present research and analysis for strategic consulting projects involving new project development

Represent 3Degrees at conferences and webinars, delivering presentations about how projects can benefit from carbon and transportation markets

WHAT WE SEEK FROM YOU

5+ years of experience with project development, finance and economics, and/or environmental credit markets

Experience negotiating unique offtake, pre-purchase and/or financing agreements

Strong financial modeling, analysis, and structuring skills

Experience performing due diligence and presenting opportunities to investment committees

Track record interpreting regulatory or protocol requirements to qualify and quantify environmental projects for credit generation

Educational background in economics, finance, or environmental sciences, Master’s a plus

HOW WE DEFINE SUCCESS

After twelve months, a successful Development Manager will

be a key contributor to the origination, structuring, and due diligence of projects that will reduce over 2 million mtCO2e, serving as the main point of contact for 25% of these projects

comfortably manage introductory meetings with opportunities, with a strong sense of 3Degrees’ value proposition to project developers and what opportunities can be rejected early in the development process

serve as a subject matter expert on carbon and transportation markets to 3Degrees’ clients.

WHAT WE OFFER

When you work for us, there’s plenty in it for you:

Medical, dental, and vision benefits, flexPTO, 401(k) with company matching program, health & wellness reimbursement program, cell phone reimbursement, and mass transit expense reimbursement program.

A mission-driven B Corp that is committed to a triple bottom line ethic and fostering work-life balance and professional development for its staff.

ABOUT US

3Degrees exists for one simple reason – to make it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. As a certified B Corporation, we provide renewable energy and emission reduction solutions to global Fortune 500 companies, utilities and other organizations around the globe that want to join the fight against climate change, and we can’t do it without you. Join us! Headquartered in San Francisco, 3Degrees serves clients around the world like PacificPower, NW Natural, Netflix, Unilever, Ahold Delhaize, Mastercard, and Etsy.

OUR COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND EQUITY

3Degrees is an equal opportunity employer. We promote, value, and thrive with a diverse and inclusive team. Different perspectives contribute to better solutions and this makes us stronger every day. We are proud to welcome people of all race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sex, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual orientation or any other category protected by law.

APPLY HERE