Job Postings > *Senior Development Officer, Government and Multilateral Agencies, Gold Standard – Geneva/Remote

*Senior Development Officer, Government and Multilateral Agencies, Gold Standard – Geneva/Remote

Published 22:24 on October 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:23 on October 15, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

*PREMIUM LISTING – Reporting to the Director of Development, the Senior Development Officer – Government and Multilateral Agencies works closely with program teams to support the impact and growth of Gold Standard programs through grant funding from government and multilateral donors.

Reporting to the Director of Development, the Senior Development Officer – Government and Multilateral Agencies works closely with program teams to support the impact and growth of Gold Standard programs through grant funding from government and multilateral donors.

  • Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
  • Organization’s Website: www.goldstandard.org
  • Post Title/Position: Senior Development Officer – Government and Multilateral Agencies
  • Duty Station: Strong preference for Geneva, Switzerland with possibility of remote working, Europe-based.

Link to Apply>>

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software