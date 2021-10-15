Senior Development Officer, Foundations and Corporations, Gold Standard – Geneva/Remote

Reporting to the Director of Development, the Senior Development Officer – Foundations and Corporations works closely with program teams to support the impact and growth of Gold Standard programs through grant funding from foundation and corporate donors.
- Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
- Organization’s Website: www.goldstandard.org
- Post Title/Position: Senior Development Officer – Foundations and Corporations
- Duty Station: Preference for Geneva, Switzerland with possibility of remote working, Europe-based or North America.