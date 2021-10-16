Climate Change Expert/Carbon Project Associate, Carbon Neutral Royalty – Remote

Summary

Carbon Neutral Royalty (“CNR”) is an investment vehicle, supporting the establishment and growth of projects to generate carbon credits. Our mission is to protect the environment and to play a major role in addressing climate change. CNR is a rapidly growing company that has raised substantial amounts of money from international investors. This position is an opportunity for someone to join the core team early on with the potential for equity in a pre-IPO business.

Background

Climate change is among the top priorities of governments and corporations around the world. The Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative covering 128 asset managers, including BlackRock, managing $43 trillion of assets are targeting net zero emissions by 2050 and 2030 interim targets across all their investment holdings.

Cities and regions with a carbon footprint greater than the emissions of the US, and companies with a combined revenue of over $11.4 trillion (equivalent to more than half of the US GDP), are now pursuing net zero emissions by the end of the century.

Carbon Neutral Royalty Limited provides financing to the most exciting nature-based solutions projects led by the best developers in the world. We are passionate about addressing climate change and decarbonising the world.

Our board of directors has an urgency to move faster than our competitors and to harness deep pools of capital to protect the environment. Our team is young, dynamic and has an impeccable track record. The Board are successful entrepreneurs with agility and passion for change. The principals have built numerous companies to globally diversified public corporations. To borrow a phrase from Lauren Bacall “standing still is the fastest way of moving backwards in a rapidly changing world.”

Carbon Neutral Royalty is funded by some of the most exciting and successful natural resources investors in the world.

Your Identity

We are seeking a like-minded, self-starter and self-managed individual who shares in the passion for speed and addressing the burning issue of climate change. We bring the mindset of being flexible with work/life balance but seeking a similar minded results oriented individual to join our hugely ambitious team.

You have the flexibility to work and live in your preferred location. We will meet remotely and connect regularly using technology. You are passionate about addressing arguably the world’s biggest challenge over the foreseeable future: climate change.

You enjoy thinking about all facets of stakeholder engagement: communities, project developers, financiers. You are an architect for imagining nature based solutions projects from concept through design into implementation. You can foresee challenges and issues, and propose innovation solutions for risk mitigation.

Your purpose is closely aligned with that of ours: address climate change and environmental challenges.

About the role

Your responsibilities as a carbon analyst will include identifying high quality projects suitable for investment and providing a technical review of projects being assessed.

You will need at least five years of experience in assessing the economics of carbon credit projects, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies. Carbon Neutral Royalty is particularly interested in a candidate with a strong background on nature-based solutions, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects and community-based projects and methodologies. It is important the candidate is able to articulate fantastic opportunities through high quality written papers, in English.

You will be reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer

Primary tasks and responsibilities

Implementation and management of climate change mitigation projects under the VCS and Gold Standard and other upcoming international and domestic climate schemes

Development of baseline and monitoring methodologies under different emission reductions standards

Attending relevant gatherings and conferences and expanding the existing project partner network

Start date: ASAP

Remuneration: base salary plus very attractive upside potential with no limit including potential for equity in a pre-IPO business.

Location: the role is remote for now. London or Toronto is where key people will be though.

Contact:

luke.leslie@carbonneutralltd.com

eric.zurrin@carbonneutralltd.com