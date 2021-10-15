Energy Market Analyst (carbon), Chevron – London

Chevron is accepting online applications for the position of Energy Market Analyst (Carbon) located in London, UK through, October 29th 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Organization overview:

Chevron Supply and Trading (S&T) provides a critical link between the market and Chevron’s upstream, downstream and chemicals companies. We provide commercial support to our crude oil, products and natural gas production operations and to our refining and marketing network. To learn more take a look at what we do here: https://www.chevron.com/operations/supply-trading

Position summary:

We are currently seeking a Carbon Market Analyst to join our London trading team to support Chevron’s energy transition/lower carbon strategies.

Embedded within our trading teams our Market Analysts are responsible for analyzing and making sense of a wide variety of data sources, reports and market intelligence to provide information and opinion that supports our trading activities.

We are looking for an individual who is an exceptional self-starter, inquisitive, highly-motivated, a team player, enjoys the challenge of finding commercial value from disparate sources of data; an effective communicator with an eye for innovation and continuous process and personal improvement.

Carbon Market Analyst responsibilities include:

Develop a fundamental view of global carbon markets, with a focus on EU and UK carbon and biofuels markets, to inform and support our trading activities.

Analysis of internal & third-party reports and data, price structures, trends, developments and other market intel.

Development and maintenance of supply and demand balances, and pricing models, using fundamental analysis modelling and statistical tools.

Effective at communicating detailed market analysis both verbally and in writing to local and global teams.

Working collaboratively as part of the global carbon commodity trading team spanning London, Houston and Singapore offices.

Collaborate across Crude, Product and Gas trading teams, and other business functions, in support of Chevron’s energy transition/low carbon strategies.

Support the growth of the regional carbon business through business development and origination activities.

About you:

Strong analytical and problem solving skills and an ability to manipulate and make sense of a wide range of data

Believe in getting results the right way

Excellent interpersonal skills

Digital mindset and innovative thinker with a proven ability to use technology to provide solutions, efficiencies, develop models

Highly proficient in Microsoft Office 365 applications (advanced Excel skills, Power BI)

Strong business acumen

Advantageous if you have…

Knowledge of carbon or biofuels markets advantageous

Fundamental modelling experience (build and maintain complex supply & demand models or refinery models; use of statistical tools and regression modelling)

Relocation Options:

Relocation will not be considered within Chevron parameters.

International Considerations:

Expatriate assignments will not be considered.

Workplace Inclusion & Diversity

Chevron seeks to attract and develop the brightest minds to support, advance and enable best practices, innovation and evolving the energy landscape.

Chevron is striving to be an employer of choice and leader for an inclusive and diverse workplace where we are actively supporting the promotion of equality for all employees at all levels

Chevron is working to close any gender gap where it may exist; equal pay or enabling a representative and meritocratic progression to careers and reaching senior roles across the organisation

Chevron is focused on growing a culture where people with disabilities can excel through support in role and long-term career opportunities including workplace adjustments

Chevron considers itself a learning and flexible employer and want to support everyone to bring their best self to every day

