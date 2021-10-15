Graduate Desk Support, TFS Australia – Melbourne

The Company and the Role

Wonderful opportunity to join Australia’s leading wholesale environmental markets brokerage team and immerse yourself in the exciting and topical renewable energy and carbon markets.

Operate in a small 4-6 person team environment, alongside experienced colleagues; a small business environment, within a larger, multinational organisation.

The TFS Green team is Australia’s leading environmental markets broker and part of Tradition, the inter-dealer broking arm of Compagnie Financière Tradition, a financial services firm providing inter-dealer broking services in commodity and financial markets across the globe.

For this graduate position we are seeking a highly motivated, sharp individual, who is a quick learner and who knows how to take initiative. The role will focus on providing support for our Green desk, which covers Australian and international renewable energy, energy efficiency and carbon markets. Immediate activities involve administrative tasks to assist with transactions, compiling and analysing data and generally assisting the desk with ad-hoc activities as they arise.

This role does not require relevant prior experience, though it won’t hurt, and is an exciting gateway into the renewable energy and carbon market space, at a company that is at the coal face (smiles).

Successful applicant will require:

• Strong Microsoft application skills esp Excel, PowerPoint

• Great communication skills including confidence in communicating actively in a bustling environment

• Problem solving, an appreciation of nuance and an enthusiasm for learning on the job

• Dynamic thinking, capacity to adjust focus in a changing, high pressure and competitive environment

• An ambitious approach to the work environment and the ability to learn quickly and respond to incentives based challenges

• Bachelor degree (minimum) in finance, economics, engineering or related field.

Click here to apply.