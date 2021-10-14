Article 6 MRV Consultant, GGGI – Jakarta

Based in Seoul, The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organisation founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth”, which targets key aspects of economic performance such a poverty reduction, job creation, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and private sector to help build economies that grow strongly and are more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources, less carbon intensive, and more resilient to climate change.

GGGI is currently implementing a global carbon finance project funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment called the “Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches” or DAPA in 4 countries. In Indonesia, GGGI is working with the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs (CMEA) and other national stakeholders to identify a Policy Approach, wherein the implementation of one or more policies could mobilize results-based carbon finance as permitted under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. GGGI began the design phase of the program in February 2021 and is currently focusing on designing two potential Policy Approaches that could lead to GHG emissions reductions above and beyond the Unconditional NDC targets, making them eligible for a carbon transaction.

Accordingly, GGGI is now looking for an individual consultant to support the delivery of this objective through the scope of work outlined below. In summary, the consultant will support the design of a Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) Framework to provide transparency to the implementation of the two selected policy approaches for potential crediting in Indonesia. The consultant will provide recommendations to guide GGGI and the national stakeholders in the next stages of crediting structure and implementation of the policy approaches.

City Jakarta

Contract Duration 18 October – 31 March 2022

Contract Type Individual Consultant (Deliverable)

Grade Individual Consultant 4

Location Indonesia

Salary scale Individual Consultant Scale

OBJECTIVES OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The individual consultant (the “Consultant”) is expected to support the design of robust and transparent MRV frameworks for two selected policy approaches through the following objectives and expected activities under the guidance of GGGI CPU and Country-team:

Objective 1: Deliver a Government-Validated MRV strategy for two selected Policy Approaches. Tasks include:

Identify key parameters, performance indicators, or input values to be measured, reported, and verified in compliance with:

 Article 6 draft rules and other UNFCCC guidance.

 National circumstances and availability of information and other resources (e.g., verifiers) in the host country.

 Reporting requirements aligned with national inventory categories and contribution to NDC targets.

Develop a monitoring plan and a template of a monitoring report to systematically generate, gather and manage transparent, complete, and comparable data required for a consistent and accurate estimation of GHG emission reductions. Considering:

 Data and parameters to be monitored, monitoring frequency and methodologies to obtain quantitative and qualitative parameters (e.g., sampling plan).

 Use of standardized emission factors and GWP

 Record of changes and/or corrections in implementation plan, including changes in data, procedures, or methodologies.

 QA/QC mechanisms, procedures, and provisions (e.g., internal audits, information crosschecks, routine reviews, among others)

 Level of accuracy and reasonable materiality

 Consistency with national MRV systems

 Consistency with the Institutional Arrangement’s proposal (Objective 2)

Develop a monitoring plan and a template of a monitoring report for keeping track of funding and financial assistance for the implementation of the policy. Coordinate and facilitate at least one validation workshop with government authorities and GGGI, to discuss and get feedback on the deliverables. Provide recommendations to the government and GGGI (to the extent possible) on:

 How to address any data gap and/or methodological challenges expected in estimating the mitigation volume and other socio-economic development co-benefits

 Provisions for avoiding or reasonably reducing double counting risks

 Competencies and qualification requirements for personal in charge of monitoring/measurement

 Verification needs, frequency and determination, qualifications for auditors

 Costs and requirements for monitoring, reporting, and verifying emissions reductions achieved by the policy approach

 Tools for data management, record, and tracking.

 Continuous improvement

 Stakeholder consultation and engagement

Objective 2: Deliver a proposal of an institutional framework for the implementation of two selected Policy Approaches. Tasks include:

 Identify key stakeholders for the implementation of the policy approach.

 Identify key roles, responsibilities, and functions to be developed for a successful implementation of the policy approach, including its MRV system.

 Assign roles and functions to the different stakeholders, identify gaps and barriers.

 Research current mandates and official functions for the selected stakeholders, in case of mismatch, provide recommendations to assign a specific function to a different agent or to restructure the functions according to the legal mandates. Discuss approach with government officials.

 Outline a final institutional framework with clear processes and coordinated responsibilities.

 Provide recommendations to the government and GGGI (to the extent possible) on:

 How to address any legal or institutional gap.

 Policy boundaries and implementation timeframe.

 Optimization of policy implementation processes, including approval, enforcement, and mitigation outcome crediting.

 Coordinate and facilitate at least one validation workshop with government authorities and GGGI, to discuss and get feedback on the deliverables.

The Consultant will be responsible for documenting all discussions of technical meetings and discussions with the stakeholders. All deliverables shall be revised, discussed and agreed in collaboration with the GGGI team in Indonesia, GGGI’s Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) team at Headquarters or the international experts appointed by the CPU.

DELIVERABLES AND PAYMENT SCHEDULE

The assignment will consist of four primary deliverables:

MRV Strategy for two selected Policy Approaches Report

Validation workshop for the MRV Strategy

Institutional framework for the implementation of two selected Policy Approaches Report

Validation workshop for the Institutional Framework proposal

At the beginning of the assignment, the consultant will propose a workplan for how and when they will achieve the objectives specified above, which should be agreed between the Consultant and the Program Manager within the first week of the contract.

To maintain a prompt communication between the consultant and GGGI as well as ensure high quality of services, it is expected that the Consultant shall regularly hold update calls/meetings with the Program Manager to update on key findings and keep track on the engagement progress on at least a bi-weekly basis.

All reports and outputs must be in English, with an executive summary in Bahasa – Indonesia (unless being indicated otherwise), in accordance with GGGI’s formatting requirements, and submitted in hard copy and electronic formats along with complete sets of raw data, research materials, and interview notes.

The Consultant’s work progress will be monitored primarily through periodic review meetings (i.e., biweekly), the precise schedule of which is to be agreed with the Consultant. These meetings will help assess the status of the project, actual achievements made against the timeline set at the beginning of the assignment, support required to address any challenges met, etc.

Total fee: Up to 18,000 USD depending on candidate’s credentials

EXPERTISE REQUIRED

GGGI is looking for a highly qualified individual consultant that may provide technical support and advice as specified in this TOR, as guided below:

o Master’s in Economics, Public Policy, Engineering, Energy, or other related fields

o At least 5+ years of professional experience in which 3 years of experience engaging in climate change public policies, renewable energy, and electricity sector in Indonesia. Specific experience in Solar PV and Emission Trading Systems is desirable.

o Proven track record in developing MRV frameworks for mitigation policies or projects for government, private sector and/or international development agencies in Indonesia

o Strong network and relationships among stakeholders engaging in the renewable energy and electricity sectors in Indonesia

o Strong understanding of Indonesia’s development, climate change and green growth targets and policy frameworks

o Ability to work independently under time pressures with minimal instruction or supervision.

o Fluency in Bahasa and English is required, with excellent writing and presentation skills.

All incidental project expenses including travel will be reimbursed by GGGI on actuals

Date to close is Korean Standard Time (KST). Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Application. Cover Letter, and CV must be sent in English on GGGI platform. A consortium, or a firm may not be engaged for the individual consultant assignment.