Russia’s VTB Group to launch carbon finance and trading business

Published 01:33 on October 14, 2021 / Last updated at 01:42 on October 14, 2021

Russian financial services company VTB Group is launching a division that will focus on carbon finance and trading, it announced Wednesday, four months after unveiling a partnership to develop an emissions marketplace.