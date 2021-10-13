Low Carbon Transportation Engineer, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Job Description and Duties
The California Air Resources Board is seeking motivated and experienced applicants to work on a flagship greenhouse gas reduction program—the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). We are seeking an Air Resources Engineer (ARE) to support the objectives of the LCFS, which are to promote alternative fuels and reduce emissions in California’s transportation sector. This position is part of a team involved in policy and technical areas of the program including: leading regulatory changes, analyzing alternative fuel trends, designing provisions to better promote alternative fuels and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) deployment, investigating the economics of alternative fuel production technologies, consideration of equity, assessing the supply and demand of the LCFS credit market, and monitoring the LCFS credit market to deter and detect manipulation.
As an Air Resources Engineer, you will conduct economic and environmental assessment of low carbon transportation technologies and fuels-related policies; model future compliance scenarios; analyze transportation policies in the context of California’s long-term climate goals; develop cost-benefit analyses of emission reduction and alternative fuel production technologies; analyze fuel supply and demand in California; review applications submitted under ZEV infrastructure provisions and evaluate ZEV projects; and provide inputs to improve to the LCFS program. You will work independently and with team members, and communicate regularly with stakeholders and other interest groups.
Working Conditions
The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) has implemented the requirement that all state employees attest to their vaccination status. Employees are required to indicate whether they are vaccinated, unvaccinated, or if they choose not to disclose their vaccination status. As an additional health and safety standard to protect the state workforce and the public it serves, CalHR is also implementing COVID-19 testing of all state employees working on site (including field sites) if they are unvaccinated, vaccinated but choose not to provide documentation, or choosing not to disclose their vaccination status. Any employee seeking exemption from COVID-19 testing or wearing a face covering must provide evidence of vaccination. This requirement is subject to change depending upon updated Federal, State, and/or local requirements and guidance.
- Position located in a high-rise building
- Requires being in a stationary position, consistent with office work, for extended periods.
- Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)
- Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone.
- Travel may be required up to 5% of the time for making presentations and/or providing other program related information at public forums.
Minimum Requirements
CARB values diversity at all levels of the organization and is committed to fostering an environment in which employees from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and personal experiences are welcomed and can thrive. CARB believes the diversity of our employees collectively make up one of the world’s most respected environmental organizations. CARB offers various modern interview options including remote phone and video interviews. Join CARB and help us improve the lives of all Californians.