Low Carbon Transportation Engineer, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

The California Air Resources Board is seeking motivated and experienced applicants to work on a flagship greenhouse gas reduction program—the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). We are seeking an Air Resources Engineer (ARE) to support the objectives of the LCFS, which are to promote alternative fuels and reduce emissions in California’s transportation sector. This position is part of a team involved in policy and technical areas of the program including: leading regulatory changes, analyzing alternative fuel trends, designing provisions to better promote alternative fuels and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) deployment, investigating the economics of alternative fuel production technologies, consideration of equity, assessing the supply and demand of the LCFS credit market, and monitoring the LCFS credit market to deter and detect manipulation.

As an Air Resources Engineer, you will conduct economic and environmental assessment of low carbon transportation technologies and fuels-related policies; model future compliance scenarios; analyze transportation policies in the context of California’s long-term climate goals; develop cost-benefit analyses of emission reduction and alternative fuel production technologies; analyze fuel supply and demand in California; review applications submitted under ZEV infrastructure provisions and evaluate ZEV projects; and provide inputs to improve to the LCFS program. You will work independently and with team members, and communicate regularly with stakeholders and other interest groups.

You will find additional information about the job in the Duty Statement.