Fuels Section Engineer, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Job Description and Duties

The Fuels Section of the Industrial Strategies Division (ISD) is responsible for supporting the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) by developing and maintaining the LCFS Reporting Tool (LRT), Credit Banking and Transfer System (CBTS), and Alternative Fuels Portal (AFP); working with fuel reporting entities to ensure proper registration in the LCFS and reporting of data; and analyzing data submitted by fuel reporting entities and preparing this data for dissemination to the public in various forms. Clients include fuel producers and marketers, utilities, automakers, charging equipment providers and hydrogen station developers, ports and terminal operators, technology manufacturers, project proponents, consultants, and other governmental agencies.

ISD is seeking an Air Resources Engineer to manage the LCFS data management system contract and coordinate the preparation and evaluation of data management system changes to ensure proper operation and maintenance of the system; to track, analyze and prepare reported data for public dissemination; and to help implement the LCFS regulation by working with fuel reporting entities, explaining the requirements of the regulation, and assisting with registration and reporting.

This is a repost. If you have previously applied for this position, there is no need to reapply.

You will find additional information about the job in the Duty Statement.