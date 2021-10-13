Fuels Section Engineer, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

Job Description and Duties
The Fuels Section of the Industrial Strategies Division (ISD) is responsible for supporting the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) by developing and maintaining the LCFS Reporting Tool (LRT), Credit Banking and Transfer System (CBTS), and Alternative Fuels Portal (AFP); working with fuel reporting entities to ensure proper registration in the LCFS and reporting of data; and analyzing data submitted by fuel reporting entities and preparing this data for dissemination to the public in various forms. Clients include fuel producers and marketers, utilities, automakers, charging equipment providers and hydrogen station developers, ports and terminal operators, technology manufacturers, project proponents, consultants, and other governmental agencies.
ISD is seeking an Air Resources Engineer to manage the LCFS data management system contract and coordinate the preparation and evaluation of data management system changes to ensure proper operation and maintenance of the system; to track, analyze and prepare reported data for public dissemination; and to help implement the LCFS regulation by working with fuel reporting entities, explaining the requirements of the regulation, and assisting with registration and reporting.
Working Conditions
The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) has implemented the requirement that all state employees attest to their vaccination status. Employees are required to indicate whether they are vaccinated, unvaccinated, or if they choose not to disclose their vaccination status. As an additional health and safety standard to protect the state workforce and the public it serves, CalHR is also implementing COVID-19 testing of all state employees working on site (including field sites) if they are unvaccinated, vaccinated but choose not to provide documentation, or choosing not to disclose their vaccination status. Any employee seeking exemption from COVID-19 testing or wearing a face covering must provide evidence of vaccination. This requirement is subject to change depending upon updated Federal, State, and/or local requirements and guidance.
- Position located in a high-rise building.
- Telework is available 10% of the time.
- Requires being in a stationary position, consistent with office work, for extended periods.
- Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)
- Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone.
Minimum Requirements
Additional Documents
Position Details
AIR RESOURCES ENGINEER (MAND)
Department Information
CARB values diversity at all levels of the organization and is committed to fostering an environment in which employees from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and personal experiences are welcomed and can thrive. CARB believes the diversity of our employees collectively make up one of the world’s most respected environmental organizations. CARB offers various modern interview options including remote phone and video interviews. Join CARB and help us improve the lives of all Californians.