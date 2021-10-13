California doles out year-high offset issuance weeks from WCI deadline

California regulator ARB distributed the largest number of offsets since December this week in the penultimate issuance before the third full compliance deadline of the WCI cap-and-trade programme, state data showed Wednesday.
The ARB gave
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.