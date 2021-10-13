California doles out year-high offset issuance weeks from WCI deadline

Published 22:41 on October 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:41 on October 13, 2021

California regulator ARB distributed the largest number of offsets since December this week in the penultimate issuance before the third full compliance deadline of the WCI cap-and-trade programme, state data showed Wednesday.