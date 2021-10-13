Bavardage > Carbon Pulse hires new Brussels-based Climate and Energy Correspondent

Carbon Pulse hires new Brussels-based Climate and Energy Correspondent

Published 19:38 on October 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:38 on October 13, 2021  /  Bavardage, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Switzerland, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Carbon Pulse has hired a new Climate and Energy Correspondent to cover what is a crucial time in Brussels.

Carbon Pulse has hired a new Climate and Energy Correspondent to cover what is a crucial time in Brussels.

Based in the Belgian capital, Federica Di Sario joins from ICIS’ London bureau, where she had

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software