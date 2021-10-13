New South Wales unveils multi-billion dollar hydrogen plan

Published 09:35 on October 13, 2021 / Last updated at 09:35 on October 13, 2021

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, has released a new hydrogen plan to attract tens of billions of dollars of investment and boost the state’s role in Australia’s emerging renewable hydrogen sector, the government announced on Wednesday.