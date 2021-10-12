Now or never: CDM developers eye issuance rush before door closes

A number of CDM developers are planning a rush of CER issuances to benefit from slightly higher prices and to get them off their books before potential UN decisions leave the units worthless.
Thousands of
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.