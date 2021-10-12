South Korea targets bilateral market to secure international credits under Paris

Published 09:39 on October 12, 2021 / Last updated at 12:19 on October 12, 2021

South Korea plans to do its purchasing of international credits under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, according to government documents, potentially ruling out the option of incentivising private sector players to buy some of the volume under mechanisms such as the CDM.