In pilot project, Japan to earn offsets from Australia-generated hydrogen utilised in Indonesia

Published 04:43 on October 11, 2021 / Last updated at 04:58 on October 11, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC / No Comments

Japan’s environment ministry has agreed to co-fund a demonstration project that will see green hydrogen produced in Australia transported to and utilised in Indonesia, where it will earn carbon credits under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).