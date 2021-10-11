Asia Pacific > Commonwealth Bank, Xpansiv to build Australian voluntary offset market infrastructure

Commonwealth Bank, Xpansiv to build Australian voluntary offset market infrastructure

Published 03:46 on October 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 04:42 on October 11, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has invested A$15 million ($11 mln) in trading platform Xpansiv to help build infrastructure for Australia’s voluntary offset market, ahead of the exchange launching an ACCU contract in the first half of 2022.

