Major Australian business group calls for tougher emissions target, carbon market
Published 05:08 on October 9, 2021 / Last updated at 05:08 on October 9, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
The Business Council of Australia on Saturday released an economy-wide pathway to net zero by 2050 for Australia, which included a hugely ramped-up 2030 target and policy changes that would see market mechanisms play a bigger role.
