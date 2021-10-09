Asia Pacific > Major Australian business group calls for tougher emissions target, carbon market

Major Australian business group calls for tougher emissions target, carbon market

Published 05:08 on October 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 05:08 on October 9, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Business Council of Australia on Saturday released an economy-wide pathway to net zero by 2050 for Australia, which included a hugely ramped-up 2030 target and policy changes that would see market mechanisms play a bigger role.

The Business Council of Australia on Saturday released an economy-wide pathway to net zero by 2050 for Australia, which included a hugely ramped-up 2030 target and policy changes that would see market mechanisms play a bigger role.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software