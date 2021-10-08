Program Officer, Events, Verra – Remote

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a passionate non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, openly, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Given significant developments in the global sustainability context, governments and private-sector entities are increasingly engaging in a variety of environmental and financial policies and activities that provide opportunities for Verra’s standards in facilitating the achievement of climate and development goals. Verra is looking for a Program Officer, Events to help ensure consistent messaging and engagement in environmental and social markets, including carbon markets, in a manner that fosters trust and confidence.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Policy and Markets team might include…

Working with staff members to facilitate their attendance at an upcoming event.

Meeting with senior management to make recommendations about Verra’s level of engagement at a given event.

Calling an event organizer to discuss Verra’s participation in an event.

Hosting an online webinar, being responsible for registrations, and managing incoming questions.

Drafting and posting on social media about an event.

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Helping to develop organizational strategies to participate effectively in conferences, webinars, and summits to promote Verra’s standards and gather market insights.

Researching and seeking opportunities where Verra staff should attend and/or speak, including reviewing program agendas, analyzing audiences, communicating with event organizers, reviewing and settling sponsorship agreements, preparing speaker pitches, and filling out speaker applications.

Collaborating closely with event organizers to arrange Verra’s participation in events.

Coordinating the logistics of Verra’s participation in events, including preparing outreach materials, slide decks, speaker materials, etc., as well as coordinating registration, travel, and accommodations.

Where appropriate, attending events and engaging with attendees.

Planning, preparing, and organizing events organized by Verra, such as webinars.

Handling email queries and a calendar to supervise event opportunities and engagements.

Handling Verra’s social media and events webpage, including drafting copy, gathering visual assets, and posting on various platforms and handling replies to inquiries.

Contributing to organizational efforts to communicate Verra’s participation in events in newsletters and media engagement.

Assisting in the development of messages related to Verra’s offerings and ensuring the accuracy and delivery of key messages to relevant audiences.

Evaluating the value of attendance and extracting key takeaways from event attendance.

Ensuring the sound stewardship of the event’s budget, including sponsorships, registration fees, travel, etc.

You bring with you…

1-3 years of relevant professional or internship experience and passion for environmental and sustainable development issues.

Strong organizational skills and knowledge to be able to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively within short timeframes.

Outstanding interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in internal and external settings; able to provide support and guidance to other Verra team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is critical.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the forefront of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that address the most pressing environmental and social issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Learning from a diverse group of climate and sustainable development thought leaders and other hard-working professionals at Verra.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable addition to the team.

Verra’s events are carried out smoothly and effectively because of your support.

Your knowledge of sustainable development, including carbon markets, grows.

External understanding of the value and purpose of Verra’s programs grows and improves.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance.

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision, and dental care;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

The starting salary range is US$52,253-58,071 depending on experience.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.