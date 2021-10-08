EU leaders pushing for ETS alignment as part of climate reforms in Western Balkans
Published 23:04 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 23:04 on October 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Western Balkan leaders were told this week that EU accession rests on significant reforms, including over 50 requirements for aligning with the bloc’s ETS and other climate and environmental ambitions.
